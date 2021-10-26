Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

