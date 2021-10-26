Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $115,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.