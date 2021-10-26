Piper Sandler Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $84.01.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,248 shares of company stock valued at $98,888,858. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

