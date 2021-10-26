PIXEL Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $80.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,284.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.47 or 0.00988154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00278957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00246272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

