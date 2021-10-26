Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$372.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

