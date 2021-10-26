Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.