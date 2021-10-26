Plaisance Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Plaisance Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. Clarus accounts for 2.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Clarus worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

