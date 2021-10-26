Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 242,976 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Plaisance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242,976 shares during the quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Superior Industries International worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SUP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,197. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

