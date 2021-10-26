Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$463.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 target price on Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

