Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLXS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

