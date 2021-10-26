Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,867 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $96,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,683.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

