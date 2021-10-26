PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

