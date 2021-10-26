Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Downgraded to Hold at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.25.

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.62. 359,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,055. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.56.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$19.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

