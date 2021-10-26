Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Downgraded to Hold at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.25.
Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.62. 359,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,055. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.56.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
