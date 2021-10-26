PPD (PPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. PPD has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

