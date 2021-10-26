Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 706,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up approximately 1.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,233.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ:CSOD remained flat at $$57.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

