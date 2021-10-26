Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,169 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up 10.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Masonite International worth $189,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

