Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.63.

PD stock opened at C$56.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.11.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

