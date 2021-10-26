Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1.45 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,225,970 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.