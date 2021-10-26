Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.
Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.51. 1,003,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
