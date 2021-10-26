Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.51. 1,003,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.