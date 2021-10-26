PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROS stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

