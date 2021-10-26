ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth about $31,985,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

