ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

