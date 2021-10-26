ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

