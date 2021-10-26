ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $939,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $3,687,000.

TBF opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

