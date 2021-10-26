ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 820939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

