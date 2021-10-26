ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 820939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

