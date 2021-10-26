Prosus (PROSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0324 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

