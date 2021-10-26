Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Head-To-Head Survey

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.18%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91%

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 160.06 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.53 Psychemedics $21.36 million 2.14 -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Psychemedics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

