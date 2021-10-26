Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $248,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

UNH traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,302. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $452.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

