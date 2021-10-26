Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $121,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 228,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.07. 18,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,709. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.