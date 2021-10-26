Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,325,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 782,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $212,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $310.46. 183,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

