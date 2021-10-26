Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $173.31 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 77,757 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $14,011,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,915,871. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

