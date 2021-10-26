Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,133,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.97. 37,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

