Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 125 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $82,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $36.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,449.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,257. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 240.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

