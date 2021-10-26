Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,664 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $98,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,547. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

