Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.44

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 17617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

