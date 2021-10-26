Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
