PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 111,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,542. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
