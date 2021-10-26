Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,718,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $299,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,675. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

