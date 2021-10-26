Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 26,681 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $551,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.36. 6,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

