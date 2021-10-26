Putnam Investments LLC Buys 83,982 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597,155 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $935,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,804,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,642,305,000 after buying an additional 184,759 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,469,121 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.11. 9,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,256. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

