Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $380,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,156. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

