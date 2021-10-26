Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 11,981 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $327,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,786.05. 969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

