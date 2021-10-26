Putnam Investments LLC Sells 169,187 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169,187 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $706,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,688 shares of company stock valued at $178,887,044. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $365.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $359.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.