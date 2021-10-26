Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.44 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

