Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $293.76 on Monday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

