Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Issued By Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

TSE:FVI opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.75. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.