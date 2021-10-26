Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $292.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $104,960,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $99,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total value of $20,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,616 shares of company stock worth $187,260,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.