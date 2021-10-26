Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.16.

TRP stock opened at C$67.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.34. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The firm has a market cap of C$66.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

