Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NYSE RF opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

