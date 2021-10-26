Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Truist Securiti

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

